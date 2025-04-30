Kohima, The Naga Students' Federation , the apex tribal students’ organisation in Nagaland, intensified its protest for the second consecutive day on Wednesday here, against the regularisation of services of 147 ad-hoc professors and librarians and locked the main gate of the Directorate of Higher Education . Nagaland student organisation intensifies protest over regularisation of ad-hoc professors

The NSF's agitation is against the April 21 government notification that regularised the services of 147 ad-hoc assistant professors and librarians under the DHE.

It wants the appointments to be rolled back and the posts filled up through the Nagaland Public Service Commission .Speaking to the media, NSF president Medovi Rhi said the decision to lock the DHE gate was taken during an emergency presidential council meeting held on Tuesday night with its federating units, following the first day of the agitation.

"Until and unless the government revokes its decision to regularise the services of the ad-hoc staff and initiates recruitment through NPSC, the NSF will continue its protest and prevent the functioning of the DHE," Rhi said.

When asked whether the government approached them for a resolution, Rhi said they were informed of a Cabinet meeting scheduled for the day and based on its outcome, the NSF would decide on the next course of action.

Officials of the district and administration and police deployed to thwart any escalating situation tried to convince the NSF activists to allow the DHE staff to enter the office for regular work.

The NSF representatives said, "Not possible till the government gives a positive response".

Meanwhile, a parallel peaceful protest led by the Combined Technical Aspirants of Nagaland and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum resumed their agitation on Tuesday.

The agitation, which began on April 21, was suspended on April 25 after receiving a verbal assurance from the Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along to revoke the regularisation order and dissolution of the High Powered Committee .

In addition to the demands shared with NSF, the CTAN and NNQF are also calling for the dissolution of the HPC, which was constituted by the government to investigate the matter.

Dissatisfied with the lack of concrete action, they resumed their protest.

CTAN convener Meshenlo Kath emphasised their commitment to a peaceful agitation and affirmed that the protest would continue until all three demands were met.

On Monday, the state Cabinet reduced the HPC’s reporting period from eight weeks to four, reiterated its commitment to uncovering the facts, and urged the NSF, CTAN, and NNQF to withdraw their protests.

Despite this, the agitating groups have remained firm in their stance.

District administration officials and security personnel have been deployed to prevent any escalation.

When asked why NSF, CTAN and NNQF are protesting separately, Rhi explained, "We are united in our demands but differ in our methods. NSF may escalate its protest beyond peaceful means, if needed, to put pressure on the government,"

Kath said that both groups met Tuesday evening following a call by the Eastern Nagaland Students’ Federation and initially agreed to move forward together peacefully. However, NSF’s late-night information to lock the DHE was not endorsed by CTAN and NNQF, who chose to continue their agitation peacefully.

Despite differences in approach, both groups remain hopeful for a favourable outcome from the Cabinet meeting.

