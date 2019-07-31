Naidu pushes for extra time, Rajya Sabha replaces all ordinances with bills

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:16 IST

With the passage of the Companies (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday evening, Parliament has replaced all ordinances—which were in force before the budget session started—with bills, in a major achievement for the NDA.

A total of 10 ordinances were in force after the NDA government failed to clear related bills during the last Lok Sabha due to lack of political consensus. The list included the Triple Talaq bill, formation of the National Medical Commission, Jammu & Kashmir reservation (amendment bill) among other legislations. On Tuesday, the Upper House managed to clear two bills—on Triple Talaq and Companies act amendments—to achieve this goal.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu too, played a key role in allowing the House to continue to wrap up the day’s business that ran well past the scheduled time of the Rajya Sabha. After the lengthy debate on Triple Talaq bill ended with voting, many MPs were seen reluctant to take up the next business—the Companies act amendment. But Naidu was very clear that the day’s business must be done.

“Look at the Lok Sabha. They are working till 10 pm and 11 pm to transact business. We, in Rajya Sabha are the elders and people expect us to show more maturity,” Naidu said, refusing to relent under pressure. He also underlined that since Companies bill had been listed in the day’s business, it must be taken up without delay. Many members supported Naidu on this issue.

A key change in the bill pertains to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending, wherein companies would have to mandatorily keep unspent money in a special account

Naidu also backed members when they raised objections to the bill or sought voting on different clauses. He maintained that members have right to dissent but not to disturb.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 09:16 IST