Naidu suggests calling vernacular languages Indian rather than regional

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has suggested referring to vernacular languages as Indian rather than regional to signify their equal status and distinct identity. Addressing a virtual event in Chennai on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day on Tuesday, Naidu said Indian languages are the epitome of India’s long-cherished value—unity in diversity.

Naidu said language is a bond that helps to unite people and this needs to be preserved. He emphasised the importance of mother tongues and called for tailoring languages to the changing needs. Naidu added languages need to be promoted in creative and innovative ways among the younger generation. “If we lose our mother tongue, we will lose our identity.”

Naidu expressed happiness that the National Education Policy 2020 encourages the use of mother tongue in schools and colleges and aims to “Indianise” the education system. He urged state governments to take a “proactive stance” in implementing Indian languages. “All states must use the mother tongue of the people as the language of administration and also as a medium of education.”

Union earth sciences ministry organised the event. Union Minister Jitendra Singh was among others, who attended it.