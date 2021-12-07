‘Nano, auto and cycle’: Devendra Fadnavis critiques Goa Cong, then a prophecy

PANAJI: Former Maharashtra chief minister and Goa BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said that Congress would soon be reduced to a ‘cycle party’ - a party with only two wheels, or MLAs - after the BJP receives the “blessings” of Pratapsingh Rane, one of the three remaining Congress lawmakers in the Goa assembly.

Pratapsingh Rane, a 10-term legislator, is Goa’s longest serving MLA. He also holds a record for having served as chief minister of the state for a little less than 16 years across six terms between 1980 and 2007. He was the assembly speaker between 2007 and 2012.

The 82-year-old veteran politician has also stayed firmly with the Congress for decades.

Fadnavis suggested this could change. Pratapsingh Rane’s son Vishwajit Rane quit the Congres in 2017 after the party couldn’t form the government despite emerging as the largest party in the 40-member assembly with 17 legislators, resigned as MLA and won the bye-election on a BJP ticket. He was appointed health minister, a post he continues to hold in the Pramod Sawant government.

The Congress’s strength in the assembly, meanwhile, continued to drop over the next four years and was down to four MLAs. On Tuesday,it came down further to three after Ravi Naik resigned from the assembly, the Congress to join the BJP.

Former chief minister Fadnavis, who was present at the event to welcome Ravi Naik, did not miss the opportunity to take swipes at the Congress over its depleted strength in the assembly.

Fadnavis said the Congress was reduced to a ‘Nano’ party with only four legislators left (after former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro) crossed over to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and after Ravi Naik’s exit, has become an ‘autorickshaw’ party with only three legislators. He prophesied that this will also change.

“Once we get Pratapsingh Rane’s blessings, it will be reduced to a cycle,” Fadnavis told the BJP event.

Pratapsingh Rane hasn’t reacted to Fadnavis’ claim. It is unclear if the veteran politician will seeki a re-election, or if he will continue with the Congress closer to the polls.

At the event, Fadnavis continued to take potshots at the Congres over its leadership crisis and referred to the group of 23 Congress leaders who, in August 2020, first wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational changes to take on the BJP.Some of the criticism from G23 has been that the Congress does not have a full-time president. Gandhi was named interim president in 2019.

“The party which cannot find itself a leader - with Sonia saying Rahul should be the president, the G23 saying one among them should be the president, Priyanka Gandhi saying look in my direction as well and Rahul Gandhi a reluctant leader. In such a situation, leaders who have risen up from the grassroots have begun to desert the party,” Fadnavis said.

To be sure, Ravi Naik’s exit from the Congress does not come as a surprise to the state unit which gave up on the politician in August 2020 after his sons ejected from the party.

It is Naik’s second entry to the BJP, having once joined the party back in 2000. He was made a deputy chief minister to Manohar Parrikar after the latter engineered a split in the Goa Congress then led by chief minister Francisco Sardinha, who himself had led a faction of Congress MLAs that dethroned his predecessor chief minister Luizinho Faleiro.

Naik, a veteran politician also spent a little over two years as Goa chief minister across two terms whilst also having served as a member of parliament for a brief term between 1998 and 1999 representing North Goa.

Naik is the third MLA in Goa in recent weeks to resign following Luizinho Faleiro who joined the TMC and Jayesh Salgaocar of the Goa Forward who also joined the BJP.