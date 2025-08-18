New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh called on several Union ministers on Monday and briefed them on various development priorities of the state. Nara Lokesh meets Union ministers, seeks ₹ 3,000 cr highway project, urea allocation

In his meeting with Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda, Lokesh highlighted the severe urea shortage in the state during the ongoing Kharif season and requested immediate allocation to support farmers.

Nadda assured that 29,000 metric tonnes of urea would be allotted by August 21, according to a statement issued by the state government.

Lokesh also proposed establishment of a Plastic Park to promote local industry and generate employment opportunities.

On educational infrastructure, he discussed setting up of a permanent campus of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Visakhapatnam, noting that 100 acres have been identified for the project.

Emphasising the "double-engine" governance model, Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh is progressing rapidly with the combined support of Central and state governments. He also sought expeditious implementation of key initiatives such as Polavaram Project and the development of Amaravati as the state capital.

In a separate meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lokesh pushed for fast-track approvals to major highway expansions and urban mobility projects, including the Kuppam-Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor.

A major highlight was the discussion on the Kuppam-Hosur-Bengaluru greenfield highway, which would be 56 kilometres long and requires an investment of ₹3,000 crore. Lokesh described it as a "game-changer for regional growth" and urged fast-track approval with direct linkage to the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway.

The minister also sought immediate widening of NH-65 , pointing out that the detailed project report is complete and in-principle approval has been granted. He stressed this highway's crucial role in seamless Amaravati-Hyderabad connectivity while opening additional port linkages.

On urban infrastructure, Lokesh reiterated the state's request for integrated double-decker flyovers with metro corridors along NH-16, including a 20-kilometre elevated corridor in Visakhapatnam and a 4.7-kilometre stretch in Vijayawada, modelled after Nagpur's urban design.

He also sought support for the 50-kilometre Vijayawada Eastern Bypass to ease traffic congestion.

Meeting Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Lokesh strongly pitched for the BPCL refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam in Nellore district a long-standing promise under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The ₹95,000 crore project, to be set up on 6,000 acres, is expected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs and accelerate industrialisation. The minister underlined that the project would create local employment, encourage MSME partnerships, and strengthen maritime infrastructure along Andhra's coast.

On the welfare front, Lokesh highlighted the state's Deepam 2.0 scheme providing free LPG cylinders to eligible families. The state is working to integrate this with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for wider coverage and efficient delivery.

In his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Lokesh pushed for stronger diaspora engagement, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's vibrant diaspora of over 3.5 million spread across 130 countries, including one million in the USA, 800,000 in Gulf nations, and 400,000 in Europe.

He noted that Telugu people in the US have a per capita income of USD 126,000, far surpassing the American average of USD 70,000. The minister sought greater diaspora engagement for investment and knowledge transfer in IT, innovation and higher education.

Lokesh also requested MEA's support for hosting global skills conclaves in Andhra Pradesh, fast-tracking overseas training infrastructure, and expanding pre-departure orientation for migrant youth. He pitched for Central support in setting up an AI Centre of Excellence and a Data City in Visakhapatnam.

The minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, expressing birthday wishes and thanking her for generous financial assistance after the coalition government came to power. He appealed for support for new projects in the state and briefed her on development progress over the past 14 months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.