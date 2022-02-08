Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Narayan launches BCIC’s startup incubation centre in Bengaluru
india news

Narayan launches BCIC’s startup incubation centre in Bengaluru

This incubation centre is an addition to the existing startup ecosystem in the city and the state, the minister’s office said in a statement.
Karnataka Minister for IT-BT and Skill Development Ashwath Narayan inaugurated the startup incubation centre. (File Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

A startup incubation centre set up by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) was inaugurated on Monday by the Karnataka Minister for IT-BT and Skill Development Ashwath Narayan.

This incubation centre is an addition to the existing startup ecosystem in the city and the state, the minister’s office said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, Narayan said private organisations such as BCIC coming forward to set up an incubation centre would be supplementary to maintain the leading position of the state in the emerging technological sphere.

Lauding the initiative, the minister said the BCIC has set up an Incubation Centre to support budding Startup entrepreneurs with the objective of providing necessary guidance, tech support, infrastructure, access to investors, networking, and facilitating a host of other resources that may be required for Startups to survive and scale.

“This Incubation centre aims to further the startup ecosystem in the tate by fostering Startups to scale-up to attain a competitive edge”, he explained.

RELATED STORIES

Narayan also recommended BCIC to look into collaborating with public universities to achieve the objective.

According to the minister, the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) implemented by the state would help to create the skilled human resource needed for the industr.

He added that the government has been supporting to sustain the momentum with forward looking policies including Engineering Research and Development policy, programmes like ‘Beyond Bengaluru’, and by setting up Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) offices.

The state has a robust ecosystem with network of incubation centers in 30 engineering colleges beyond Bengaluru in 18 districts across Karnataka, he said, adding that in addition, Centers of Excellences for IoT, Data Science, AI, AVGC, Cybersecurity and others have a strong focus on skilling and development of youth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP