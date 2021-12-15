Narcotics Act Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha for passage

After being passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage on Wednesday. It seeks to replace the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Bill in the second half of the Upper House proceedings.

According to PRS Legislative Research, the Bill amends the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to correct a drafting error. The Act regulates certain operations (such as manufacture, transport, and consumption) related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

In 2014, the Act was amended and the clause number of the definition for such illicit activities was changed. However, the section on penalty for financing these illicit activities was not amended and continued to refer to the earlier clause number, rendering the punishment inoperable. The Bill amends the section on the penalty to change the reference to the new clause number.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told Parliament that the retrospective provision made in the bill was not “substantive” in nature.

On Wednesday, the finance minister will be introducing the Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2021 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill aims to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022. The Bill was supposed to be taken up on Tuesday.

Congress’ Member of Parliament (MP) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy will seek a discussion on price rise in Lok Sabha.