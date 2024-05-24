 PM Modi responds to Mamata's ‘expiry date’ remark: 'I am indestructible, I'm from…' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
PM Modi responds to Mamata's ‘expiry date’ remark: 'I am indestructible, I'm from…'

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 10:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he wishes to work collaboratively with Opposition leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday responded to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's jibe that the BJP government at the centre will expire on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Gurdaspur on May 24. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Gurdaspur on May 24. (ANI)

In an interview with NDTV, Modi said that Banerjee was telling the truth and that the term of this government would end then anyway. He further added that he and the BJP would form a new government at the Centre after the elections. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“She is speaking the truth. This government has to end on June 4, then a new government has to be formed, right?” Modi told NDTV in an interview. “It is constitutional that the term of the government has to end; there is nothing political in it. After the elections, a new government will be formed and we will form it.”

On being remarked that Banerjee would then set a “new expiry date”, the prime minister told NDTV: "Arre aisa hai ki main avinashi hoon ji, main Kashi ka hoon, Kashi to avinashi hai (I am indestructible. I am from Kashi. Kashi is indestructible)."

In the interview broadcast on Friday, the prime minister also said that he does not regard the Opposition as his enemies.

Also Read | ‘Congress opposes UCC, supports Sharia under guise of Muslim Personal Law’: PM Modi

He added that he wishes to work collaboratively with Opposition leaders and take them along.

"I never challenge and I want to take them along. I do not underestimate anyone. They have formed the government for 60-70 years. I want to learn the good things that they did. I do not consider the Opposition as the enemy," Modi told NDTV.

The prime minister further told the television channel that he was open to receiving constructive criticism and advice from experienced leaders in the Opposition.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi called ‘boss’ by world leaders, says Rajnath Singh

"If they have anyone experienced who wants to advise me then I welcome it. They can say whatever they want to the media - good or bad, but if they have anything to offer for the country's good then I welcome them. I don't wish any ill upon anyone," PM Modi said.

"I want to get rid of 'old mentality'. I cannot use traditions and laws that were made in the 18th century to build India's future in the 21st century. I want to make a change by reform, perform and transform," he told the news channel.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

