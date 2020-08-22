Nath imposed curbs at secretariat: Scindia

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:51 IST

Bhopal

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic to save lives, but former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath imposed a lockdown on common man’s entry into the state secretariat.

“Kamal Nath ji was ahead of Modi ji in imposing lockdown restrictions that he did 15 months prior to what Modi ji did. But whereas Modi ji imposed the lockdown restrictions on the country to save the lives of people from Coronavirus, Kamal Nath ji imposed it on common man’s entry to the state secretariat Vallabh Bhavan,” said Scindia while addressing the BJP’s 3-day membership campaign in Gwalior, his home turf.

The state is likely to witness bypolls to 27 assembly constituencies by mid-October.

He said people had voted the Congress to power in 2018 assembly elections with a lot of expectations that they would see an honest and transparent government which would fulfil their aspirations but there was rampant corruption in the government. Public couldn’t get access to Vallabh Bhavan (state secretariat), while industrialists and businessmen were seen inside it.

“I raised my voice for public and withdrew my support to the government to serve people of the state,” he added.

Addressing the gathering chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “When Scindia ji raised his voice for people then the then chief minister Kamal Nath asked him to take to streets. However, Scindia ji brought down the Congress government itself on road. We will work together for progress and development of Gwalior-Chambal region,” he added.