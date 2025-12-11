New Delhi, The National Biodiversity Authority on Thursday released ₹6.2 crore under the Access and Benefit Sharing mechanism to support the conservation of the endangered Red Sanders and strengthen livelihoods of farmers and forest-dependent communities in five states, the Environment Ministry said. National Biodiversity Authority releases ₹ 6.2 crore to 5 states

The ABS funds have been released to state forest departments, state biodiversity boards and Red Sanders growers, who "continue to play a pivotal role in protecting this endemic and globally valued species", the ministry said in a statement.

Of the ₹6.2 crore, ₹17.8 lakh will go to farmers in Telangana and ₹1.1 crore to farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will receive ₹2.98 crore, the Karnataka Forest Department ₹1.05 crore, the Maharashtra Forest Department ₹69.2 lakh and the Telangana Forest Department ₹5.8 lakh. Another ₹16 lakh will be shared among state biodiversity boards.

With this tranche, ABS funds disbursed exclusively for the conservation of Red Sanders have crossed ₹101 crore since the mechanism was operationalised.

So far, 216 farmers, 198 in Andhra Pradesh and 18 in Tamil Nadu, have benefited, along with the forest departments and state biodiversity boards of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The ministry said the funds will be used for frontline protection, enhanced patrolling and monitoring infrastructure, research-driven silvicultural practices, expansion of community-based livelihood programmes and improving the socio-economic resilience of Red Sanders growers.

With this release, total ABS disbursements by the NBA have crossed ₹127 crore, "reinforcing India's global leadership in implementing fair and equitable benefit-sharing linked to biological resources", the ministry said.

It said the disbursement shows how ABS provisions under the Biological Diversity Act can transform conservation into a sustainable livelihood opportunity, adding that these actions underscore India's leadership in applying ABS principles to practical, result-oriented efforts for ecological security and sustainable livelihoods.

