Chandigarh, The fourth National Lok Adalat of the year was held across Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, settling more than 10 lakh cases, officials said. National Lok Adalat held across Punjab, Haryana; settles over 10 lakh cases

A total of 429 Lok Adalats were set up across all districts and sub-divisions of Punjab, which settled 4,54,466 cases, the officials said, adding that awards worth ₹665 crore were passed.

In Haryana, 192 benches were constituted, which settled 5,53,741 cases, including pre-Lok Adalat sittings, they said.

Lok Adalat is a statutory body set up under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. They provide an informal and expeditious mechanism to settle disputes pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage through mutual compromise and conciliation.

The Lok Adalats were organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, they said.

In a significant case, the District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, settled a 16-year-old civil appeal related to a land dispute during the Lok Adalat, bringing an end to prolonged litigation, they said.

A husband and wife were reunited after more than 18 years of separation following mediation during the National Lok Adalat in Haryana, they said.

In Punjab, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court led the Lok Adalats. Mishra also serves as the executive chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, they said.

In Haryana, they were led by Justice Lisa Gill of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, who is also the executive chairperson of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, the officials said.

Cases related to civil disputes, matrimonial matters, property, motor accident claims, banking, insurance and other compoundable matters were settled through mutual consent, providing quick relief to the litigants and helping reduce pendency of cases, the officials said.

Justice Lisa Gill emphasised the importance of coordinated and sincere efforts for the effective disposal of cases, urging greater use of mediation to resolve disputes swiftly and amicably.

