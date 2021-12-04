Naveen Patnaik finally speaks on demand to axe minister, asks where’s the proof

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday rejected opposition demands for the removal of the minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged link to the prime accused in the murder of private school teacher Mamita Meher, wondering if there was any evidence against the minister. Patnaik also dared the opposition parties to bring any evidence they have against the minister to the notice of the Orissa high court, which is hearing petitions on the murder investigations and has appointed a retired judge to oversee the police probe.

Mamita Meher, 26 was allegedly killed by Gobind Sahu, president of the managing committee of Sunshine English medium school in Mahaling gram panchayat of Kalahandi district on October 8 after she is reported to have threatened to expose a sex racket in the school.

According to police, Sahu dismembered the body, burnt it and buried it in an under-construction stadium near the school. He was arrested on October 19 and is now in judicial custody. Since then the opposition has been stridently demanding the sacking of minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra alleging his complicity in the case.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik finally decided to speak out on the controversy as opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress lawmakers continued to stall assembly proceedings for the third day on Friday.

“The death of Mamita Meher was a very sad and unfortunate incident and we are all deeply anguished and pained by this heinous crime. She was a young and bright daughter of Odisha, having a brilliant future. Her death is a terrible and irreparable loss. My heart goes out to the family of the victim. My Government will ensure that no stone is left unturned to see that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice as per law in the shortest possible time,” Patnaik said in his speech to the assembly via video conferencing from Naveen Niwas.

The chief minister said he has always ensured that the police have full functional autonomy and take legal action without fear or favour against anybody if there is evidence, no matter how high and mighty he is.

“Wherever there has been delinquency or negligence, stringent and exemplary action has been taken against erring police officers. In the past, there have been such sensitive cases against women,” he said.

Patnaik said when Odisha is facing a looming threat of a winter cyclone in the next 48 hours and there is a looming Covid crisis and the Food Corporation of India is not lifting enough paddy, the opposition BJP and Congress should cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House.

“I am deeply concerned that there are attempts to prevent a member of the House from discharging his duties. The Indian Constitution has given crucial responsibility to the legislature and its members enjoy certain safeguards and privileges for helping them discharge their duties without fear, intimidation and pressure. It will be a travesty if the members of the House are not allowed to discharge their constitutional duties,” he said, a reference to the many attempts by opposition parties to embarrass his government.

On Wednesday, the winter session’s first day, Congress MLAs led by Mohammed Moquim and Santosh Singh Saluja staged a sit-in at the assembly’s two entrances in an effort to prevent the minister from entering the House. Shouting slogans and holding placards that read “Go back MoS (Home)” and “Give Justice to Mamita Meher”, the legislators demanded an answer from chief minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

On Friday, a group of BJP MLAs, sprinkled what they said was water from the Ganges and cow-dung claiming that Mishra’s entry desecrated the state assembly. “The presence of the minister during the proceedings in the last two days has made the holy House impure,” said BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi.

Chief whip of the ruling BJD Pramila Mallick dismissed such protests as antics by the BJP, which she said, were aimed at the upcoming panchayat elections scheduled next year. “Instead of coming for a discussion, they are busy with propaganda over different issues to stage protests disrupting the House proceedings. If the din continues, the Speaker will take steps to restore normalcy in the House,” she said.

The state’s junior home minister’s alleged proximity to the man accused of the school teacher’s gruesome murder has been used by the BJP and Congress to power its campaign against the government. There have been nearly a dozen instances of workers from opposition parties throwing eggs at vehicles of BJD ministers; once even chief minister Patnaik’s vehicle was targeted. During Patnaik’s recent visit to Balasore town, police went to the extent of stopping anyone wearing black clothes near the venue.

Last month, Mamita Meher’s father and brother petitioned the Orissa high court to put the trial on the fast track. On Tuesday, the high court assigned retired district Judge ABS Naidu to supervise the probe into the murder case that is being conducted by police in Bolangir district where the girl’s family lives.

The state government on Friday submitted a status report on its investigations into the murder case.

Meanwhile, a Kalahandi-based weavers organisation on Friday filed an intervention petition in the Orissa high court alleging that instead of conducting a fair and impartial investigation and to unearth the real conspiracy behind the crime, the Odisha police appears to have been acting in a manner that is against the principles of a fair and impartial investigation.

Santosh Kumar Meher, working president of Kalahandi Meher Samaj, that works for the welfare of the Meher community in western Odisha, alleged that the police probe wasn’t being conducted in accordance with law, and that a deliberate attempt is being made by investigators to suppress the crime and protect the offenders.