Naveen Patnaik responds to SOS for Missionaries of Charity, gives 79 lakh

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday sanctioned ₹78.76 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in the state, a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

“Based on the requests of collectors, the Chief Minister has sanctioned assistance for 13 institutions run by MoC spread over 8 districts. More than 900 inmates in various leprosy homes and orphanages in the state will be benefited by this decision,” the CMO said.

The move comes days after the organisation asked the central government to freeze its bank accounts following the Union home ministry’s refusal to renew its FCRA licence. Patnaik had responded to reports about the home ministry decision with instructions to district collectors to help out the charity to ensure that no inmate at any shelter or orphanage run by the organisation in the state suffers.

“We are grateful to the chief minister for his support and we are indebted to the people of Odisha,” said Sister Stanley Rose of Missionaries of Charity after the CM’s order. Rose said the freezing of bank accounts has not hit the activities of the organisation. “The Almighty will take care of our needs.”

Missionaries of Charity runs a leprosy home on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar housing 300 inmates. It also runs 12 orphanages with 600-odd inmates. Besides, there are 87 sisters who look after the day-to-day affairs of these institutions.

Odisha BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said the chief minister’s decision may send a wrong message.

“The FCRA renewal of Missionaries of Charity was not done due to audit irregularities. Today’s order clearly shows his government would stand for Missionaries of Charity irrespective of its legalities and proprieties. In a federal government, when the Centre takes certain steps, the states should respect it. But the move by Patnaik is against cooperative federalism,” Sharma said.

On December 25, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Missionaries of Charity’s request for renewal of their certification under FCRA was refused, for “not meeting the eligibility conditions under the FCRA, 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011”. The registration was originally set to expire on October 31, however, its license was extended till December 31 to give them time to complete the renewal process, due to Covid-19 disruptions.

