Naveen Patnaik’s stand in a 1999 gang-rape case is BJP’s ammo against him

BHUBANESWAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers on Monday sent letters to chief minister Naveen Patnaik to ask the ruling Biju Janata Dal boss to come the assembly and sack the state’s junior home minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged proximity to the main accused in Kalahandi school teacher murder.

The opposition legislators’ letter also responded to Patnaik’s statement to the assembly via video conference last week that rejected the demand to sack Dibya Shankar Mishra on the ground that there was no proof against him.

The BJP lawmakers reminded Naveen Patnaik of his stand in 1999 when he led the campaign to demand that the then chief minister JB Patnaik of the Congress resign on moral grounds over the gang-rape of a housewife, Anjana Mishra. JB Patnaik resigned in February 1999, was replaced by Giridhar Gamang who was shown the door for his handling of relief and rescue operations for the 1999 super cyclone just ahead of state elections in 2000. Naveen Patnaik’s BJD formed just three years earlier came to power in the 2000 assembly elections, and has since then retained power in the coastal state.

“At that time, you were making serious allegations against JB Patnaik that law and order in the state had deteriorated and women were feeling insecure. The main slogan of your party in the 2000 election was the gangrape of Anjana. But now the same Anjana Mishra has come forward to say that there is no difference between JB Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik,” the letter said.

Back in 1999, Anjana Mishra accused JB Patnaik of engineering the rape to silence her for her case against then advocate general Indrajit Ray on charges of molestation.

In their letter, the BJP MLAs said as Patnaik is not coming to the Assembly, they are forced to mail him the letter in the hope that his aides will read the letter to him.

“You fired many of your ministers in the past over slightest allegations. Now what is this double standard in Mamita’s case? Please order CBI probe and sack Mishra,” the BJP leaders demanded as the the pandemonium in Odisha Assembly continued for the 5th day on Monday.

The furore over the murder of Mamita Meher, a 26-year-old schoolteacher, who was allegedly killed by Gobind Sahu, president of the managing committee of Sunshine English medium school in Mahaling gram panchayat of Kalahandi district on October 8 has been rocking the state after Sahu’s arrest on October 19.

Police said after Meher allegedly threatened to expose an alleged sex racket in the school, the the school management committee president killed her, dismembered the body, burnt it and buried it in an under-construction stadium near the school. Since then the opposition has been stridently demanding the sacking of minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra alleging his complicity in the case.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik broke his silence on Mamita Meher’s death on Friday, saying it was a very sad and unfortunate incident.

“Her death is a terrible and irreparable loss. My heart goes out to the family of the victim. My Government will ensure that no stone is left unturned to see that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice as per law in the shortest possible time,” Patnaik said in his speech to the assembly via video conferencing from Naveen Niwas.

“Wherever there has been delinquency or negligence, stringent and exemplary action has been taken against erring police officers. In the past, there have been such sensitive cases against women,” he said.

However, this has failed to pacify the opposition, who are demanding that Patnaik come to the state Assembly to reply to the allegations of opposition.

Congress lawmaker Narasingha Mishra asked why the chief minister is not facing the opposition.

“The CM is visiting different districts for BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana) smart card distribution programmes and hockey event, but he is not coming to the Assembly,” said Mishra.