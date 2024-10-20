Navy officer regains house rented for 100 a month after 58-year legal battle

An Indian Navy captain regained possession of his family's luxury property in Nainital after 58 years on Thursday, as a court ruled against the current tenant, daughter of a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, reported The Times of India. A view of the Nainital town and surrounding hills as was seen from the Dorothy's seat. (File image)(PTI)

Captain Mridul Shah owned Rose Bank Cottage was rented to the family of Neelam Singh, the current occupant, at a nominal rent of ₹100 per month in the 1960's.

“Rose Bank Cottage was rented to Harpal Singh in 1966 at a nominal rent. After his death, his wife and daughter (Neelam Singh) continued to live there. After her mother's death, the daughter Neelam became the tenant, paying the same nominal rent of ₹100,” Advocate Neeraj Sah representing the Naval officer told TOI.

Shah reportedly asked Singh to vacate the property in 2016 as he was in need of the property for his family after 23 years of service in the Indian Navy. Singh allegedly refused to vacate, leading to litigation at a local court.

A civil court ruled in Shah's favour in 2017, but Singh contested the verdict and moved the Nainital sessions court, the report said.

Shah told the court that he could not keep his family with him all the time due to varied postings and now he needs the property so that his family could stay in the city with his relatives.

His advocate also informed the court that all of Mridul's father's property has been inherited by his descendants, and the cottage will be inherited by Mridul.

In response, Singh argued that Navy provides enough residential facilities for its personnel and their families. “My family's need to live on the property is greater, and we ask you to overturn the civil court's decision,” she pleaded.

After hearing the arguments, district judge Subir Kumar upheld the previous judgement saying, “Singh's failure to secure alternative housing provided grounds for eviction,” TOI reported.