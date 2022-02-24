Nawab Malik’s arrest: NCP vows to fight for justice

New Delhi: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal has accused the Centre of pressuring ministers in the Shiv Sena-led state government to bring it down while vowing to fight for justice following his ministerial colleague Nawab Malik’s arrest on Wednesday

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, in a money laundering case allegedly involving fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. The arrest sparked a war of words between the state’s ruling coalition, which includes NCP, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhujbal said Malik will not resign as he was arrested wrongly and for attacking the Centre. “We will fight for justice. They [Centre] are putting pressure on our ministers for the government to collapse.” He added their leader, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has received calls of support from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leaders following Malik’s arrest.

NCP lawmaker Supriya Sule said Maharashtra has never bowed down before the Centre and it would never do it. She added they were not surprised over the actions of central agencies against their ministers. Sule called it unfortunate that the Centre was using its machinery against the BJP’s political rivals in a “suppressive” manner.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the state government for supporting Malik. “The [Maharashtra] government is standing behind him to save the country’s enemy like Dawood through which he got help and to save his ministerial post.”

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Malik should resign. “We demand his resignation. If he does not, we will protest. How are they running the government?”