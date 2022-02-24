Nawab Malik's sister on his arrest: “BJP unsettled with opposition…"

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate is inspired by "vendetta", his sister claimed on Thursday as she attacked the BJP: "They are unsettled with the opposition". NCP leader Malik, 62, was arrested on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim.

"The Enforcement Directorate took him away by misusing power. Protocol wasn't followed. I think BJP govt (at centre) is unsettled with the opposition. This has been done out of vendetta. I went to meet him today because I'm his family physician," Dr Saeeda Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"They allowed me into the building but I wasn't allowed to meet him as his statement was being recorded. We met in a lift, he told me that this is a fight for truth, we have to be united and people are with us: Dr Saeeda Khan, Maharashtra minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik's sister," she added.

The minister's arrest is the latest escalation as political rivalry deepens between the BJP and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra alliance.

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, calling it a "very serious issue", sought his sacking from the state cabinet. His party also called for statewide protests to put pressure on the state government.

Meanwhile, the Sena-led Maharashtra government has said Malik won't be sacked. A defiant Malik, who has been critical of the BJP in the past, said: “I won't bow down”.

A sit-in was observed by some state ministers in Mumbai on Thursday against the probe agencies for the action against Malik.

In November, Anil Deshmukh, who had stepped as Maharashtra's home minister, was arrested by the ED over charges of corruption and money laundering.

(With inputs from ANI)

