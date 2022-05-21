Home / India News / Naxal affected Bastar changing with development of roads, schools: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Naxal affected Bastar changing with development of roads, schools: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

"Bastar is changing, and development work is underway. Schools reopened after about 15 years, 156 schools reopened in Bijapur and 98 schools started in Sukma. People are getting benefits from state government schemes," Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said. 
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.(ANI file photo)
Published on May 21, 2022 11:01 AM IST
ANI |

 Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the with the development of roads, bridges and schools, naxal-affected Bastar is changing.

Describing the picture of change, the chief minister said the development work is going on new bridges, culverts, and roads are contributing and the schools which have been shut for the last 15 years have started.

Speaking at the press conference in Raipur, Baghel said, "Bastar is changing, and development work is underway. Schools reopened after about 15 years, 156 schools reopened in Bijapur and 98 schools started in Sukma. People are getting benefits from state government schemes."

The chief minister said, "The income of the people is increasing. There are four tractor showrooms in Bijapur alone. Apart from motorcycles and cars, tractor showrooms are visible all around Jagdalpur. This shows that People are taking benefits of government schemes."

"Bastar is developing in health, income and education. The products of women of self-help groups are getting recognition in agriculture, minor forest produce, goat farming, poultry, and fish farming and C Mart is also opening in all cities," he added.

The chief minister interacted with locals in Bhanpuri, Bastar, as part of his 'Bhaint Mulakat' campaign on Friday. He also announced several facilities for the people.

On being asked about the Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Baghel refused to comment saying "The court is monitoring the situation, I don't think that I should make any statement about it." 

