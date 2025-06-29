Indore, The problem of Naxalism, which is limited to only one district of Madhya Pradesh, is on the verge of elimination, said Director General of Police Kailash Makwana on Sunday. Naxalism in MP on verge of elimination: State top cop

The state police have created a record by eliminating 10 Naxalites in encounters in the last six months, he said. The top cop was speaking to reporters during a meeting of police officers of the Indore zone.

The Centre has vowed to eradicate Naxalism across the country by March 2026.

“The Naxal problem has remained the biggest challenge to India’s internal security for many years. However, in Madhya Pradesh, only the Balaghat district is largely affected by the Naxal problem,” he said.

The DGP said the MP police have killed 10 Naxalites in encounters over the past six months, which he called a record.

“According to our estimate, there are currently 40-45 Naxalites in the state. We are moving towards the elimination of the Naxal problem. Our anti-Naxal campaign will continue even during the monsoon,” he said.

He said that the anti-Naxal campaign is being reviewed every month under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and 325 new posts for the special anti-Naxal ‘Hawk Force’ have been approved.

The DGP was asked about Sonam, the main accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, who hid in a flat here for days before her arrest in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, and whether the episode has raised questions about the effectiveness of the local police’s intelligence apparatus.

Makwana said, “Indore is a big city. Practically, it is very difficult to find out from where a person suddenly came to the city and where he stayed overnight. However, if the police get any specific clue or information about a person, we try to find out about it.”

He added, “Many times, you are not even able to keep an eye on who is coming and who is meeting the tenant living in a part of your own house. Then how is it possible to keep an eye on such a big city?”

The DGP admitted that a large number of posts are lying vacant in the state police department.

He said, “A police force of about 25,000 is already sanctioned in the entire state. Recruitment is currently underway to fill vacancies across various categories, while efforts to ensure timely promotions for police officers are also in progress.”

