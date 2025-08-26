Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to former chief minister Bansi Lal and said he gave the state a distinct identity. Nayab Saini pays tributes to ex-Haryana CM Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary

Paying tributes to late Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Saini described him "as a 'karmyogi', a symbol of value-based politics and an efficient administrator".

"He was known for his straightforward nature and farsighted vision. Through his dedication and impactful policies over a political career spanning five decades, he gave Haryana a distinct identity," said Saini.

Born on August 26, 1927, Bansi Lal passed away at the age of 78.

Saini said that the contributions of Bansi Lal and his farsighted policies will continue to serve as a guiding light for generations to come.

He said Bansi Lal served as the chief minister of Haryana four times, leading the state for over 11 years.

"During his tenure, he spearheaded Haryana's all-round development, which is why he is regarded as the architect and 'Vikas Purush' of the state," he said.

He informed the House that Bansi Lal was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly seven times, served as a Member of the Lok Sabha three times and was a Member of the Rajya Sabha twice.

At the Centre, he demonstrated exceptional leadership while handling key ministries such as defence, transport and Railways, Saini said.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also paid tributes to Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary.

"His vision and able leadership act as an inspiration for us all," he said.

"Bansi Lal's granddaughter Shruti Choudhry is an MLA of the Haryana Assembly and a minister in the Haryana government," the Speaker said.

Paying her tributes, Minister Shruti Choudhry said Bansi Lal has left his imprint on the annals of time.

Haryana witnessed overall development during his tenure as Haryana chief minister, she said.

"Whenever one will talk of development and progressive thinking, Chaudhary Bansi Lal ji's name will come first. He laid a network of roads, canals and electricity reaching village after village," Choudhry said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.