NCB wants to take over Maharashtra police cases, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday said the NCB has asked the state police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) to transfer its “top five cases” to the central agency, and questioned the Centre’s intentions.

According to Malik, Satya Narayan Pradhan, director-general, NCB, wrote a letter to Sanjay Pandey, director general of police (DG), Maharashtra on November 24 asking to hand over the five top cases being investigated by anti-narcotics cell (ANC).

He also tweeted a purported copy of the letter which says, “It is stated that states may, where found appropriate and expedient, consider handing over such cases (having inter-state and international ramifications) to NCB to undertake the task of trying to unearth the entire network. In this connection, DDsG (Region) and zonal directors of NCB (as per jurisdiction) will be calling on/ contacting you and follow up with your office.”

NCB deputy director-general Mutha Ashok Jain did not respond to calls and messages when asked about the letter.

“Is there an ulterior motive? NCB must answer the citizens of India,” Malik, who has been attacking the Central agency on a host of issues centering on the arrest of Aryan Khan in a drug case, tweeted.