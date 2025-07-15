Thiruvananthapuram, NCP national working president Praful Patel has sent a letter to its two MLAs in Kerala to resign from their posts as they have been allegedly indulging in ‘anti-party’ activities. NCP asks its Kerala MLAs to resign, state unit 'ignores' directive

The two NCP MLAs, including state Forests Minister A K Saseendran and party state president Thomas K Thomas, are currently identified with the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar and the party is a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front .

In his letter to Thomas, Patel said the MLAs had been elected to the assembly in 2021 by contesting on NCP’s ‘clock’ symbol and are now working against the party.

It was written on July 4 and was out on Tuesday.

The letter stated that Thomas has been suspended from the party for six years and directed him to resign from his post within a week or face disqualification by invoking the provisions of the Peoples Representation Act and Anti-Defection Law.

A similar letter has been sent to Forests Minister A K Saseendran by the NCP working president, party sources said.

Speaking to reporters, Thomas said state NCP unit has been working with Sharad Pawar as its leader right from the beginning.

"We will ignore the letter as we are not associated with Praful Patel’s party," he said.

Asked about the threat to invoke the Anti-Defection Law, he said it is a matter to be decided the state Assembly Speaker.

Reacting to the letter, state Forests Minister A K Saseendran also said Patel’s letter will not be considered by the state unit, which has always been working as per the party’s constitution.

The ruling LDF has already been facing trouble with another Front partner, JD , which has two members including state Electricity Minister K Krishnan Kutty in the assembly.

The JD, led by H D Deve Gowda, is currently an ally of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and the Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan had questioned the continuance of the party in the LDF.

