Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
india news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Last month, Pawar’s daughter and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule tested positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Sadanand Sule.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Pawar, 81, informed about his health on his Twitter handle.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions,” Pawar tweeted.

This is the first time the veteran politician got infected with the virus.

“He is fine and under home-isolation. A test was conducted after he had mild symptoms. He is likely to remain in home isolation for a week,” said a NCP office-bearer, who did not want to be named.

Last month, Pawar’s daughter and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule tested positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Sadanand Sule.

In 2020, twelve staff members working at Silver Oak, Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. Pawar and his family members also underwent tests and their results were negative. But as a precautionary measure, Pawar remained in isolation for four days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Pawar and inquired about his health.

RELATED STORIES

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes,” the NCP chief tweeted later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP