NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Pawar, 81, informed about his health on his Twitter handle.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions,” Pawar tweeted.

This is the first time the veteran politician got infected with the virus.

“He is fine and under home-isolation. A test was conducted after he had mild symptoms. He is likely to remain in home isolation for a week,” said a NCP office-bearer, who did not want to be named.

Last month, Pawar’s daughter and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule tested positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Sadanand Sule.

In 2020, twelve staff members working at Silver Oak, Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. Pawar and his family members also underwent tests and their results were negative. But as a precautionary measure, Pawar remained in isolation for four days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Pawar and inquired about his health.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes,” the NCP chief tweeted later.