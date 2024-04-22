 NCRTC monitors cleanliness, safety of Namo Bharat trains for convenient, clean services | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
NCRTC monitors cleanliness, safety of Namo Bharat trains for convenient, clean services

PTI |
Apr 22, 2024 09:43 PM IST

NCRTC monitors cleanliness, safety of Namo Bharat trains for convenient, clean services

New Delhi, The NCRTC monitors cleanliness and safety of Namo Bharat trains to provide passengers with convenient and clean services, it said on Monday.

Following the conclusion of revenue service each day, the trains undergo a comprehensive interior cleaning regimen upon reaching the depot. The cleaning process spans from 10 pm to 6 am, ensuring the trains are immaculate for its next journey, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation said in a statement.

The NCRTC is dedicated not only to ensuring the punctuality of Namo Bharat trains but also to upholding cleanliness standards at all stations.

Each day, the NCRTC ensures that the country's inaugural Namo Bharat train and Regional Rapid Transit System stations maintain a pristine appearance, it said.

At present, the internal maintenance and cleaning operations for Namo Bharat trains are conducted at the RRTS depot in Duhai. State-of-the-art mechanised equipment is employed for thorough cleaning, supplemented by manual cleaning by sweepers where needed, the statement said.

"Both inside and outside the train, the NCRTC diligently monitors not just safety but also cleanliness, aided by CCTV surveillance. The external cleaning of Namo Bharat trains is scheduled every third day at the automatic train washing plant located within the RRTS Depot in Duhai," it said.

"Additionally, a comprehensive deep-cleaning session occurs monthly, where the train is brought to the internal cleaning shed . During this period, the train undergoes meticulous inspection, addressing any technical or other issues that may arise. Furthermore, both internal and external surfaces are thoroughly washed and polished, ensuring the train maintains its pristine condition," the statement stated.

The NCRTC is committed to providing passengers of the Namo Bharat train with not only fast and convenient but also clean and safe public transportation services, it said.

Namo Bharat train operations started in October 2023. Passenger operations are running on the 34-kilometre extended section from Sahibabad to Modinagar North.

Currently, the service is available to passengers every 15 minutes. The target is to complete the entire 82-kilometre corridor from Delhi to Meerut by June 2025, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / NCRTC monitors cleanliness, safety of Namo Bharat trains for convenient, clean services
