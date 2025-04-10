NCW demands action after Apoorva Makhija shares rape threats she got post ‘Latent’ row

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday urged the law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the offenders behind the rape and death threats received by social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija following her appearance on comedian Samay Raina's controversial web show 'India's Got Latent'. Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as 'The Rebel Kid', dropped her first YouTube video since the India's Got Latent controversy on Wednesday, April 9.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

The NCW took suo motu cognisance and condemned the abusive messages directed at Mkhija on Instagram and other social media platforms after the influencer, also known as the ‘Rebel Kid’ shared screenshots of the threats.

Calling the online abuse "despicable", the Commission asserted that no woman should feel unsafe either in public spaces or the digital world.

"Issuing threats of sexual violence or death sets a dangerous precedent and must be dealt with sternly," the NCW said, urging the law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the offenders behind the threats.

The NCW has written to Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, asking for an immediate and thorough investigation and has sought a detailed action taken report within three days.

The Commission also directed that necessary support and security be extended to Mukhija. While the NCW reiterated that it takes a strong view against crude and offensive content, it clarified that under no circumstances can such abuse, particularly in the form of rape threats, be justified or ignored.

"The responsibility to create a safe and respectful digital environment lies not just with law enforcement, but also with social media platforms and society at large," the NCW said.

The developments come weeks after the NCW summoned several social media influencers, including Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia, over vulgar and derogatory remarks made during a segment of the show 'India's Got Latent', hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Apporva Makhija shares screenshots of rape threats

Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, made her Instagram comeback with new posts weeks after the India’s Got Latent row. Taking to the social media platform on Tuesday, Apoorva Mukhija spoke about the threats she received over the last few weeks. She also posted a brief but powerful statement.

The post read, "Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats." Apoorva posted a bunch of screenshots of abusive comments and threats. She captioned the post, "And that’s not even 1%."

Both Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the NCW earlier in March and expressed regret over the incident, with the former tendering an apology for her remarks.