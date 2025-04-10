Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCW demands action after Apoorva Makhija shares rape threats she got post ‘Latent’ row

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2025 06:35 PM IST

The NCW took suo motu cognisance and condemned the abusive messages directed at Mkhija on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday urged the law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the offenders behind the rape and death threats received by social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija following her appearance on comedian Samay Raina's controversial web show 'India's Got Latent'.

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as 'The Rebel Kid', dropped her first YouTube video since the India's Got Latent controversy on Wednesday, April 9.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)
Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as 'The Rebel Kid', dropped her first YouTube video since the India's Got Latent controversy on Wednesday, April 9.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

The NCW took suo motu cognisance and condemned the abusive messages directed at Mkhija on Instagram and other social media platforms after the influencer, also known as the ‘Rebel Kid’ shared screenshots of the threats.

Calling the online abuse "despicable", the Commission asserted that no woman should feel unsafe either in public spaces or the digital world.

"Issuing threats of sexual violence or death sets a dangerous precedent and must be dealt with sternly," the NCW said, urging the law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the offenders behind the threats.

The NCW has written to Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, asking for an immediate and thorough investigation and has sought a detailed action taken report within three days.

The Commission also directed that necessary support and security be extended to Mukhija. While the NCW reiterated that it takes a strong view against crude and offensive content, it clarified that under no circumstances can such abuse, particularly in the form of rape threats, be justified or ignored.

"The responsibility to create a safe and respectful digital environment lies not just with law enforcement, but also with social media platforms and society at large," the NCW said.

The developments come weeks after the NCW summoned several social media influencers, including Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia, over vulgar and derogatory remarks made during a segment of the show 'India's Got Latent', hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Apporva Makhija shares screenshots of rape threats

Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, made her Instagram comeback with new posts weeks after the India’s Got Latent row. Taking to the social media platform on Tuesday, Apoorva Mukhija spoke about the threats she received over the last few weeks. She also posted a brief but powerful statement.

The post read, "Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats." Apoorva posted a bunch of screenshots of abusive comments and threats. She captioned the post, "And that’s not even 1%."

Both Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the NCW earlier in March and expressed regret over the incident, with the former tendering an apology for her remarks.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NCW demands action after Apoorva Makhija shares rape threats she got post ‘Latent’ row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On