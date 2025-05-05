Menu Explore
NCW launches five-day Maha Jansunwai in Delhi; CM Gupta assures swift action in 1500 pending cases

PTI |
May 05, 2025 05:01 PM IST

New Delhi, The National Commission for Women on Monday launched a five-day Mahila Maha Jansunwai in Delhi to fast-track the resolution of women's complaints, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assuring full administrative support to clear a backlog of about 1500 pending cases.

Gupta, who was present on the opening day of the special public hearing, said the initiative marks a major step towards ensuring timely justice for women in the capital.

"All the pending cases will be taken up for immediate action. The entire police and administrative setup will be present here, and continuous hearings will take place," she said.

Gupta further said the government will soon reconstitute the Delhi Commission for Women .

"We want women to be heard more effectively, and that requires the DCW to be fully functional as soon as possible," she noted.

The Mahila Maha Jansunwai, scheduled for this week, aims to prioritise complaints previously registered with the commission as well as provide on-the-spot resolution for walk-in grievances.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, commission members, and senior officials from various departments are attending the sessions.

Calling the initiative a "good beginning," Gupta said it offers hope to countless women who have been waiting for justice.

She also underlined the Delhi government's commitment to supporting the commission's efforts.

"We will act as collaborators and ensure that no woman in Delhi faces injustice at any level. They will receive complete support from the administration," she said.

Rahatkar appealed to all women complainants to participate in the 'Jansunwai' so that they could present their issues directly before the authorities concerned.

According to NCW officials, the hearings will give priority to previously submitted complaints, but walk-in cases will also be addressed with equal urgency, with efforts made to resolve them on-the-spot, wherever possible.

According to official data, Delhi has the second highest number of complaints registered in NCW after Uttar Pradesh this year, with the highest number of complaints relating to domestic violence at 253.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

