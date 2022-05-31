NDA government minimised scope for corruption: PM Modi at Shimla rally

SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by his Bharatiya Janata Party, has taken several steps to create a transparent and sensitive system of governance, minimising the scope for corruption.

Addressing a ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ to mark the NDA-led central government’s eight years in power, Modi said headlines before 2014 used to be on nepotism, loot and graft.

“Before 2014, the governments considered corruption as an integral part of the system. Instead of fighting the practice, the governments succumbed to it as money allocated for schemes would vanish before reaching the needy,” Modi said.

However, the NDA government mainstreamed the politics of development, while schemes for service, good governance and welfare of the poor changed the meaning of ‘government’ for people, the prime minister said. Now, the government is not the master, but a servant of the masses, he added.

The PM further said that the practice of vote bank politics for decades harmed the country.

“We are working to build a new India, not a vote bank. We are trying to give permanent solution to the problems that were earlier considered permanent,” Modi said.

Earlier, the PM said, security of India’s borders would be of a major concern, but today, “we feel proud of carrying out surgical and air strikes”.

Modi said that today India extends its hand as a giver, not as a seeker. During the coronavirus pandemic, India supplied medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries, in which the pharma hub of Himachal Pradesh played a crucial role, he added.

The prime minister also hailed the Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal government for its efforts towards the welfare of the poor and achieving first position in the Covid-19 vaccination drives.

Modi also digitally transferred ₹21,000 crores as the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to bank accounts of over 10 crore beneficiary farmers.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister held a roadshow from Central Telegraph Office to the Rani Jhansi Park at Mall Road.

