NDA, no data available: Chidambaram takes jibe at ‘lack of govt info’

Calling it a “no data government”, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over non-availability of data from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on Monday which termed the principal opposition as the ‘tukde-tukde gang’.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Chidambaram quipped, “I am a member of the tukde-tukde gang, which is the Hindi version of the word ‘disruption’. I am not worried because when this honorable Parliament was asked who are the members of the tukde- tukde gang, the honorable minister said, ‘We have no data available on the tukde-tukde gang’.”

Similarly, Chidambaram added, the government has no data on “oxygen shortage deaths”, “bodies flowing on the rivers”, “migrants walking back to their homes’’, and on doubling farmers’ income.

“This is a no-data available Government, otherwise the NDA government…But I have some data and want the House to look into it,” he said.

“Last year, the finance minister projected the 2021-22 fiscal deficit at 6.8%. I cautioned, saying it will not be contained in 6.8 %. They said they will do better than 6.8 %. They have actually done better than 6.8 per cent. They have done 6.9 %,” he said.

On disinvestment, he said that the target was fixed as ₹1,75,000 crore. “I cautioned, that will be indiscriminate disinvestment and that will be mindless disinvestment. I am grateful to the Government for accepting our caution and collecting only ₹78,000 crore as against the target of ₹1,75,000 crore,” the Congress leader said.

While on capital expenditure, the budget of 2021-22 estimated ₹5.54 lakh crore, but the revised estimate came at ₹6.27 lakh crore, which was a “pleasant surprise”, he said.

“Until we got into the finer print and we found that ₹6,02,711 crore includes a one-time debt payment of Air India of ₹51,971 crore. That is not a capital expenditure. That is repayment to the bank. If you deduct that amount, it will be about ₹5,52,000 crore, which is less than the Budget Estimate,” Chidambaram said.

He said that the government had promised to privatise PSUs such as BPCL, Container Corporation of India and Shipping Corporation of India. “There is no word in this year’s Budget on what progress they have made. Last year, the Finance Minister said that she would privatise two public sector banks and one insurance company. There is no word in this Budget about what happened,” he said.

Slamming the government for not being able to fill the vacancies in central government jobs, he said, “As on March 31, 2021, there were 872,243 vacancies in the central government. And the almighty government of India recruited 78,264 persons to these vacancies, leaving nearly eight lakh vacancies open, as of today. This is a statistic which I am sure the Prime Minister will welcome and he will use it in his next speech,” he said.

Referring to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, Chidambaram said urban unemployment was 7.9%, while rural was at 6.54 %, and the budget statement had just one reference about creation of 60 lakh jobs through the Gati Shakti and infrastructure projects in five years.

“So, that is about 12 lakh jobs a year. The annual addition to the labour force is 47.5 lakh. If 47.5 lakh people are coming into the labour force, workforce, every year and you are creating 12 lakh jobs, what would the rest do? The answer is very simple. They would fry and sell pakodas,” he said.

Besides, Janata Dal Supremo HD Devegowda raised the issue of the drinking water crisis in Karnataka and requested the government to address the issue. He urged the Central government to clear the state government’s proposal to construct the Mekedatu Project at the border with a total storage capacity of 67 TMC.

Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar demanded mid-term corrections in the budget while opposing the budget submissions. He also alleged that there has been a cut in the allocation for various schemes related to women and children in the budget.

“Children are our future. The supplemental nutrition for children was ₹8.3 crore when you came to power. Now, it is ₹6.7 crore. A 24 % slash on the nutrition that goes into the mouths and stomachs of babies. Pre-school education for children in the last five years has come down from ₹3.4 crore to ₹2.3 crore,” he said.

“If you want to look at what to do with the women and children, come to my state. We do not talk of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and all that. We have Kanyashree under which, lakhs and crores of disadvantaged women are bicycling to school every day,” he added.

Reacting to Chidambaram’s remark on Air India, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Arun Singh said, “We all know that under which government the Air India aircraft were bought. If anyone is responsible for the downfall of Air India then it is the Congress party only. If a one-time relief is provided to the company, it has to go under the head of Capital expenditure. Where else can that expenditure go?”

He said the Union budget 2022-23 was “dedicated to the poor ‘’.

“The budget focused on the welfare of the poor and to get them the basic facilities. It was a budget of hopes and aspirations. It was an employment-oriented budget. And that’s why the poor today consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their ‘Messiah’,” Singh said.

