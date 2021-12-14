NDPS (Amendment) Bill gets Lok Sabha approval

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to rectify errors that had crept into the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the retrospective provision made in the bill was not “substantive” in nature, as claimed by the opposition.

The NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by a voice vote after some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

In the House, several opposition members questioned the retrospective penal provision in the bill which seeks to rectify the anomalies, saying the amendments will not hold good in courts.

BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab, Congress member Manish Tewari were among those who opposed the retrospective applicability of the provision, saying according to law, criminal provisions cannot be brought into force on a retrospective basis.

Sitharaman, however, said the amendments proposed only seek to correct certain “clerical error”.

The finance minister said the bill has a very limited purpose and seeks to achieve “nothing more”.

“Amendments with retrospective effect to substantive part of criminal law is not permitted, but clarificatory amendment that seeks to remove an obvious mistake is permitted,” she said.

