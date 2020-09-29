e-paper
Home / India News / Nearly 100% increase in India’s Covid-19 recoveries in past month, says health ministry

Nearly 100% increase in India’s Covid-19 recoveries in past month, says health ministry

With more than five million recoveries in a caseload of over six million, India currently has a recovery rate of 82.58%. India also has the highest number of recovered cases in the world, contributing more than 20% of total global recoveries.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at a government dispensary in New Delhi (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday said India had witnessed close to 100% increase in novel coronavirus (Covid-19) recoveries in the past month.

The ministry further said more than 82% of India’s coronavirus patients had recovered from the disease and were discharged.

“India has witnessed close to 100% increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82% of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than ten lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases,” the ministry said.

 

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, India’s Covid-19 count currently stands at 6,074,702, only behind that of the United States and ahead of Brazil. However, of these, 5,016,520 are recovered cases, giving India a recovery rate of 82.58%.

India’s recovered cases are also the highest in the world, contributing more than 20% of total global recoveries. Globally, more than 24 million have recovered from the disease, in a caseload of over 33 million, as per worldometers.

The United States and Brazil have the second and third-highest recovered cases in the world, followed by Russia and Colombia.

India’s active cases and deaths, meanwhile, contribute 15.85% and 1.57% respectively to its total number of Covid-19 cases. While the number of active cases is 962,640, the death toll stands at 95,542.

The country is currently in the fourth stage of nationwide unlock, which began on September 1 and will end on September 30. It started unlocking from June 1 after four phases of strict nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 31.

