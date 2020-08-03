e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nearly 56% of Covid-19 patients below 40 years of age: Telangana health dept study

Nearly 56% of Covid-19 patients below 40 years of age: Telangana health dept study

Despite having a huge number of positive cases, Telangana reported fewer deaths – only 551 till now, with a mortality rate of 0.81 per cent, which is far below the national average of 2.13 per cent.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:27 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus disease.
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus disease.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

Nearly 56 per cent of the people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana are young, mostly below 40 years of age, an analysis of the data of the patients conducted by the state medical and health department on Monday said.

As on Sunday night, the state has reported a total number of 67,660 positive cases for Covid-19, including 983 in the previous 24 hours.

“Around 25 per cent of these cases are of patients in the age group of 31-40 years. While 22.1 per cent cases are that of patients in the 21-30 years age group, 5.3 per cent of patients fall in the age group of 11-10 and only 3.4 per cent of patients are below 10 years of age,” director of medical and health department G Srinivasa Rao said.

Another 18.6 per cent of the positive cases are of people within the age group of 41-50 years and 14.7 per cent of the patients are in 51-60 years’ age group. “It means, nearly 89 per cent of the Covid-19 patients are below 60 years of age,” Rao said.

Among the total number of patients, 65.6 per cent are men and the remaining are women. Though the department has not mentioned any reasons for the high percentage of cases among the youth, the health director indicated that the cases had been on the rise due to increasing mobility among people in the post-lockdown period.

While the general perception is that most of the fatalities due to Covid-19 are those of people suffering from co-morbidities like cancer, asthma, coronary diseases, diabetes and hypertension, etc., the study revealed that 46.13 per cent of the patients who died of Covid-19 in the state so far did not have any co-morbidities.

“While 53.87 per cent of the patients who died of Covid-19 till date had one or the other co-morbidity, all the remaining victims died only because of the Covid-19 disease,” the health director said.

Despite having a huge number of positive cases, Telangana reported fewer deaths – only 551 till now, with a mortality rate of 0.81 per cent, which is far below the national average of 2.13 per cent.

Health minister Eatala Rajender, who held a video-conference with senior doctors with expertise in infectious diseases on Monday, pointed out that that most of the deaths were out of fear psychosis, rather than the disease itself.

He asked the doctors to infuse confidence among the patients by regularly conducting psychological counselling sessions.

The health director pointed out that the state has a high recovery rate – 71.8 per cent, as against the national average of 65.44 per cent. So far, 48,609 out of 67,660 positive cases have recovered after testing negative, the official said.

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
India eyes Rs 1.75 lakh crore turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025
India eyes Rs 1.75 lakh crore turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In