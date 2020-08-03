Nearly 56% of Covid-19 patients below 40 years of age: Telangana health dept study

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:27 IST

Nearly 56 per cent of the people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana are young, mostly below 40 years of age, an analysis of the data of the patients conducted by the state medical and health department on Monday said.

As on Sunday night, the state has reported a total number of 67,660 positive cases for Covid-19, including 983 in the previous 24 hours.

“Around 25 per cent of these cases are of patients in the age group of 31-40 years. While 22.1 per cent cases are that of patients in the 21-30 years age group, 5.3 per cent of patients fall in the age group of 11-10 and only 3.4 per cent of patients are below 10 years of age,” director of medical and health department G Srinivasa Rao said.

Another 18.6 per cent of the positive cases are of people within the age group of 41-50 years and 14.7 per cent of the patients are in 51-60 years’ age group. “It means, nearly 89 per cent of the Covid-19 patients are below 60 years of age,” Rao said.

Among the total number of patients, 65.6 per cent are men and the remaining are women. Though the department has not mentioned any reasons for the high percentage of cases among the youth, the health director indicated that the cases had been on the rise due to increasing mobility among people in the post-lockdown period.

While the general perception is that most of the fatalities due to Covid-19 are those of people suffering from co-morbidities like cancer, asthma, coronary diseases, diabetes and hypertension, etc., the study revealed that 46.13 per cent of the patients who died of Covid-19 in the state so far did not have any co-morbidities.

“While 53.87 per cent of the patients who died of Covid-19 till date had one or the other co-morbidity, all the remaining victims died only because of the Covid-19 disease,” the health director said.

Despite having a huge number of positive cases, Telangana reported fewer deaths – only 551 till now, with a mortality rate of 0.81 per cent, which is far below the national average of 2.13 per cent.

Health minister Eatala Rajender, who held a video-conference with senior doctors with expertise in infectious diseases on Monday, pointed out that that most of the deaths were out of fear psychosis, rather than the disease itself.

He asked the doctors to infuse confidence among the patients by regularly conducting psychological counselling sessions.

The health director pointed out that the state has a high recovery rate – 71.8 per cent, as against the national average of 65.44 per cent. So far, 48,609 out of 67,660 positive cases have recovered after testing negative, the official said.