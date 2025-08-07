Shillong, The North Eastern Council on Thursday said it has released over ₹11.31 crore during July this year to various central and regional agencies for implementation of development projects across the Northeastern region, including Meghalaya and Sikkim. NEC releases ₹ 11.31 crore for development projects in NE region

A NEC statement said the funds were allocated to support a wide range of initiatives in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, health infrastructure, human resource development, and cultural preservation.

Among the significant allocations, ₹2.09 crore was released for the establishment of Kiwi orchards in the region, while ₹1.81 crore was sanctioned for the promotion of commercial bamboo plantations, it said.

A sum of ₹1.28 crore was earmarked for the establishment of food processing units in Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

The NEC also released ₹1.18 crore for setting up a Banana tissue culture facility in the region, ₹94 lakh for empowering marginalised women in Sixth Schedule Areas through life skill education, and ₹80 lakh for the promotion of Agarwood plantations.

Further, ₹83.75 lakh was allocated for research-oriented studies and documentation of Kokborok language and literature, while ₹74.85 lakh was released for integrated Arecanut and Turmeric plantations.

The promotion of Avocado, Persimmon, and Blueberry orchards received ₹49.90 lakh, while ₹94.03 lakh was allocated for the establishment of Stabilised interlocking block making enterprises in the Northeast.

An amount of ₹17.58 lakh was also disbursed under the NEC Merit Scholarship scheme, it said.

The NEC reiterated its commitment to timely disbursement of funds and the smooth implementation of developmental projects across the region, with special focus on enhancing economic opportunities and strengthening infrastructure in Meghalaya and other Northeastern states.

The North Eastern Council has released ₹3.21 crore in July for key development projects in Meghalaya, with a focus on health infrastructure, rural development, and sports, an official said.

According to the official, ₹1.46 crore was released for the construction of patient lodging and staff quarters at Mawdiangdiang near NEIGRIHMS here.

Another ₹1.30 crore was allocated for the construction of an indoor stadium in Jongksha, while ₹44.32 lakh was sanctioned for providing key identified services in Mawshynrut block of West Khasi Hills district.

The NEC also highlighted that Meghalaya's tourism sector witnessed notable developments during the first quarter of 2025-26 financial year.

Among the major projects is the construction of tourism infrastructure at Laitlyngkot in East Khasi Hills, which aims to develop a comprehensive tourist resort with a spa, adventure activities, a children's playground, approach roads, beautification and landscaping facilities, the official said.

Another significant project, the Tea Boutique and Eco-tourist lodge at Umsning in Ri-Bhoi district, was completed on June 13, 2025.

Designed to promote tea growers and create employment for local youth, the facility also serves as an educational hub and supports tea marketing initiatives while accommodating visiting tourists.

The NEC reiterated its commitment to timely fund disbursal to ensure the successful implementation of development projects aimed at strengthening the state's infrastructure and boosting economic growth.

