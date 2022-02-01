Necessary for nagaland’s regional parties to come together, says NPF

KOHIMA: Naga People’s Front (NPF), one of the oldest regional parties in the northeast and currently a partner in the state’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, announced on Monday its decision to approach chief minister Neiphiu Rio to explore the possibilities of his Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and NPF “coming together” in the larger interest of the Naga people, particularly the protracted Naga political issue.

“The NPF working committee is of the opinion that at this crucial juncture, there is a necessity for regional political parties to come together in order to effectively address the issues confronting our people,” NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon told journalists here in Kohima. He said the party took the decision considering the wish of the Naga people that the two regional forces (NPF and NDPP) come together on a single platform to pursue the aspirations of the people.

“We have adopted the resolution just today, we will see what is the best way to take the proposal forward. The dynamics of politics is changing and we are of the strong opinion that the desire of our people should be respected,” Kikon said.

In Nagaland’s 60-seat assembly, NDPP occupies 21 seats while its pre-poll alliance partner BJP has 12, and two independent MLAs. The NPF, as the single largest party with 25 MLAs, was in the opposition from 2018 to July 2021 when it decided to approach the NDPP-led People’s Democratic Alliance to form an opposition-less government to add teeth to the ongoing Naga peace process. UDA was formally announced in September 2021.

The NDPP, an offshoot of the NPF, was launched in 2017 largely by breakaway leaders of NPF. The NPF and BJP have maintained a cordial relationship in the past. However, during the 2018 state assembly elections, the two fell apart and the latter entered into a fresh pre-poll arrangement with the new kid on the block- the NDPP.

Meanwhile, the NPF’s latest move does not seem to be going down well with the UDA partner BJP.

BJP leaders said they were “very seriously and closely” observing the developments. HT tried to reach out to NDPP leaders on their reaction to the NPF proposal but they were unavailable.