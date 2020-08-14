e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine

‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine

Gandhi also said that the government’s vaccine access strategy needs to be inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
File photo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
         

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 and the process will require a “clearly-defined” strategy. “The government of India must do it now,” Gandhi tweeted on Friday

Gandhi also said that the government will need a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

 Also read: Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark

“India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution. GOI must do it now,” his tweet read.

This comes a day after Gandhi tweeted a graph showing India’s upward-moving Covid-19 curve on Thursday which he described as “frightening not flattening”.

“Corona curve- Frightening not Flattening. If this is PM’s ‘steady state’, then what will a ‘deteriorated condition’ be like?” the Congress leader had tweeted.

On Wednesday, Gandhi took another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s warning that the country’s GDP growth may touch its lowest since independence amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Gandhi took a dig at the prime minister using one of his widely popular campaign slogans, “Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)”. The former Congress chief attached a screenshot of a media report that carried Murthy’s remark. At an online event on Monday, Murthy said that India’s GDP is expected to shrink by at least five per cent.

“There is a fear that we may even reach the lowest GDP since Independence, since 1947,” Murthy said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Raj Assembly session begins today: BJP to move no-confidence motion
Raj Assembly session begins today: BJP to move no-confidence motion
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
India’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 2.46 mn with 64,553 new cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 2.46 mn with 64,553 new cases in 24 hrs
‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine
‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In