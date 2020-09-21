Need balanced approach on right to protest: Supreme Court

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:00 IST

The right to protest in public place should be balanced with the right of the general public to move freely without hindrance, the Supreme Court observed on Monday, reserving its verdict on a batch of petitions over the road blockade at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi by protestors opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act , or CAA.

While the issue pertaining to Shaheen Bagh itself was rendered infructuous (pointless) since the protests ended after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out and a lockdown was imposed on March 25, the court heard the parties on the larger issue of the right to stage protests in public places and to what extent it can be regulated.

“The right to protests should be balanced with the right to movement of public. In a parliamentary democracy, there is a right to protest. But can a public road be blocked for a long time? When and where can protests be held? We will think about how it can be balanced,” the bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul remarked.

The protestors in Shaheen Bagh were opposing the CAA, which was passed on December 12, 2019. The CAA sought to fast-track the grant of Indian citizenship to religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from the Muslim-majority countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The exclusion of the Muslim community led to widespread protests across the country, as did the linking of citizenship with religion.

Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of such protests in the national capital. The protests in Shaheen Bagh started on December 15, 2019 and continued for more than three months.

Advocate Amit Sahni and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nand Kishore Garg had moved the Supreme Court in February, seeking the lifting of the road blockade in the Shaheen Bagh – Kalindi Kunj stretch.

Sahni, in his plea, stated that the road closure in Shaheen Bagh had caused great inconvenience to the public at large. The road closure and the consequent traffic diversion led to a wastage of precious time and energy besides congesting other routes, he claimed.

Sahni stated that while people had the right to protest, the right is subject to reasonable restrictions and protestors cannot be allowed to occupy public roads indefinitely.

The Supreme Court had tasked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran, on February 17, to mediate with the protestors and come to a constructive solution to resolve the issue but no solution could be arrived at.

During the hearing on Monday, advocate Sahni said that while there is a right to protests, it should not inconvenience public at large. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, said the right to protest cannot be absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions.

“Every right is qualified,” he said.