Need for common platform for Public Accounts Committees, says LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has stressed the need for a common platform for Public Accounts Committees (PAC), Parliament’s audit watchdogs in the House and state legislation for better coordination, at the valedictory session of the two-day centennial year celebrations of the PAC in Parliament House.

“Shri Birla further suggested that parliamentary committees should directly interact with people and take inputs from them. The more they will interact with people, the more effective and meaningful their recommendations will be,” read the release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also suggested a committee of chairpersons for PAC who will hold comprehensive discussions on the working. The reports made by this committee could be discussed amongst the presiding officers for successful implementation. During these contemporary times, he also called for more use of information technology to ensure transparency in governance.

Parliamentary committees have contributed significantly in making the government accountable and transparent to the people, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. “In a developing country like India, the constructive suggestions of PAC not only promoted the optimal use of financial resources, but also helped in improving the policies and programs of the government,” Birla added.

He also hailed the tradition of non-partisan functioning of PACs, which should work as a collective endeavour towards the public. The interest of the nation should be supreme, said Om Birla.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh and PAC Chairperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union ministers, Members of Parliament and other presiding officers of the State legislative assembly attended the event at Parliament House.