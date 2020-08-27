e-paper
Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM

Agriculture was an essential part of the country’s economy and there should be a shift in the negative attitude that it was not profitable, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao(File photo)
         

The country should be self-reliant in food grains production and also reach a stage where it can export them, he said in an interaction with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala who called on him here.

“...there is a need for a major shift in the negative attitude that agriculture is not profitable as in reality the agri sector is an essential part of the Indian livelihood and its economy, an official release quoted him as saying.

Rao emphasised that it was the agri sector on which the majority of the people were dependent and it provided food and also supplied raw material to industries.

“Since Indian economy is agriculture-based it was able to withstand all the troubles and tribulations. He (Rao) wanted the government and institutions like NABARD to implement schemes that would encourage agriculture and agri based industries,” the release said.

The chief minister favoured cultivating crops as per the natureof soil and said the objective should be not only to increase the produce but to put in place a proper marketing strategy for the produce.

Rao also pitched for promoting agri-based industries, food processing and mechanisation in agriculture operations, the release added.

