Need to protect adolescents, two-third Covid deaths in 12-18 age group: Task force head

Covid-19 task force chairman NK Arora said adolescents need to be protected as they are mobile and their risk of getting infected by the virus remains high.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years will begin from January 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 11:09 PM IST
New Delhi

Children between the age of 12-18 years behave very much like adults and almost two-third of deaths related to Covid-19 have happened to those belonging to this age group.

Covid-19 task force chairman NK Arora said adolescents need to be protected as they are mobile and their risk of getting infected by the virus remains high.

Dr Arora’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address to the nation that vaccination against coronavirus for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while a "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

Dr Arora further said that there is no special effort required in the implementation of the vaccination programme for adolescents.

“Immunisation of these children can be started in a short period without any specific preparation. It is a two-dose schedule given at a four-week interval. The dosage requirement will be the same as adults,” Dr Arora was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The government’s decision to expand the vaccination drive in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus.

More than 61 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of Covid vaccine.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 141 crore, according to the health ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sunday, December 26, 2021
