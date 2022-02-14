Need to win UP, Bengal if Modi is to be defeated in 2024, says Mamata Banerjee

Regional forces such as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) must win in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal if they intend to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday as her party swept the civic polls in four important towns.

Banerjee also made it clear that she was not depending on the Congress to forge an alliance of regional parties against the BJP. The Congress does not share a good relationship with regional parties, she alleged.

Explaining why she lent her support to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Banerjee said: “Yogi (Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath) came to campaign here during state elections. I did not go there to contest because the nation will be saved if Uttar Pradesh is saved. Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have to be saved if we want to defeat Narendra Modi in 2024. I did not field any candidate because I do not want to weaken Akhilesh. But I have told him that we will contest the Lok Sabha polls.”

She was talking to a popular Bengali television channel over telephone before leaving for north Bengal’s Siliguri town where the TMC won with absolute majority.

Bengal and Uttar Pradesh account for 122 of 543 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, the BJP wrested 18 of the 42 seats in Bengal, dealing a blow to the TMC. Banerjee recently told her party leaders that TMC must win all 42 seats in 2024.

A day after calling up Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin to discuss “misuse of power” by governors of states that are ruled by parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and proposing a meeting of chief ministers of these states, Banerjee talked about her vision of the 2024 poll scenario.

“I feel that regional parties should have an understanding with each other. I have talked to Stalin and KCR (Telengana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao). We are working together. We agree that India’s federal structure is being broken. Our Constitution is being violated. Hence, all must unite on one platform,” said Banerjee.

The chief minister clarified that she was not depending on the Congress. “They (Congress) will go their way, we will go ours. They don’t have a good relationship with regional parties. Some (parties) have to stay (with Congress) because they (Congress) have a government in some states. I urged even the CPI(M) to work with us. I asked the Congress too. What can be done if nobody listens? I don’t have any personal grievance against anyone. Why should I fight the Congress?” Banerjee said.

“Those who call themselves secular also have the duty to unite others. Even a squirrel has a role to play in a war. This is a war to save the country from terror and unemployment. This is a war to save our history and Constitution,” Banerjee added.

The TMC chairperson took on Yogi Adityanath for raising questions on the law and order situation in Bengal on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said during a television interview that unlike Bengal, polls in his state were always held peacefully.

“Just see how scared he is. He is not a saint. Those who opposed the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act have been fined. They talk of Beti Bachao, Beti Padao (educate the save the girl child) but women are burnt to death there. What step has the Uttar Pradesh government taken? Agitating farmers are run over by the car of a minister’s son. What justice have people of Uttar Pradesh got?” said Banerjee.

Though the TMC is contesting the assembly polls in Goa, Banerjee did not appear to be hopeful of victory. However, she praised the campaign by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra and the TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien. She said it is because of them that TMC has become a familiar name in every household in Goa.

“It takes at least three years to form an organisation. We landed in Goa three months ago. But even in this short period Abhishek, Mahua and Derek have done a lot of hard work. People in every home know about the TMC today. That is an achievement. I am sure we will do better than what can be done in three months,” said Banerjee.

“Elections in Goa are quite different from what we see in Bengal. Horse trading takes place after elections. That’s why the Congress could not form the government even after winning the last polls,” she added.

Bengal BJP leaders mocked Banerjee, saying she is day dreaming of becoming the prime minister.

“Mamata Banerjee starts dreaming about becoming prime minister before every Lok Sabha poll. She tried to forge an alliance of regional parties in 2014 as well but her partners disappeared. As far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, her campaign cannot shift even one vote in favour of Akhilesh. Rather, people may vote against him because of TMC since Bengal is known for violent elections,” said Bengal BJP’s former president Rahul Sinha.

