NEET-PG: Demands by docs genuine, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the demands of resident doctors to hold counselling for NEET-PG seats were “genuine” as it set out to examine the Centre’s request to allow the process pending a constitutional challenge to the introduction of reservation for other backward classes (OBC) and economically weaker section (EWS) in all-India quota seats for graduate and postgraduate medical courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Resident doctors who have qualified for postgraduate courses have been protesting the delay in counselling because the matter of reservations is pending in court.

“We want to bring an end to this uncertainty as there is a genuine demand from resident doctors,” said a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and AS Bopanna which began to hear the petitioners on the short question of allowing counselling for NEET-PG courses. In October last year, counselling was stalled after the Centre put in abeyance pending the legal challenge to a July 29, 2021 order introducing 27% OBC quota and 10% EWS quota in 15% undergraduate medical courses and 50% PG seats under all India quota (AIQ).

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench: “When we made the statement (putting counselling on hold), we did not anticipate this situation. We are at a stage where counselling is stuck and we need to respond to the bona fide demands of resident doctors. Let the stage of counselling get over.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioners opposed the suggestion, and proposed that the July 29 government order not be given effect to for admissions in this admission cycle. Senior advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan, for the petitioners, said the NEET-PG 2022 is to be held in March, and the order of July 29 was passed after the process for conducting NEET-PG 2021 started in February last year.

SG Mehta said, “As a government we would not accept any position whereby the OBC or EWS, whether pre or post this exercise is deprived of what is legitimately due to them.”

In October, the top court raised doubts on whether EWS beneficiaries can be uniformly clubbed together as persons belonging to households with annual earnings below ₹8 lakh without considering the rural-urban divide, purchasing power in different regions, and other factors that vary across states. To quell these doubts, the Centre in November formed a three-member committee to revisit the criteria for identifying EWS, and put the counselling process of Neet-PG seats on hold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehta pointed out to the report by a three-member committee found no fault with the ₹8 lakh income limit for EWS, and said: “In deference to the court’s order of November 25, we formed a committee. Now the report has been filed. The court may examine and see if the reservation serves the poor and that it is not over-inclusive. We are ready to assist but let the counselling go on in the meantime.”

Divan said that the petitioners should be given the opportunity to present their concerns as they had concluded their submissions before a three-judge bench, and now there was a change of bench with the exception of justice Chandrachud. The court allowed Divan and Datar to make brief submissions and posted the matter for Thursday as arguments remained inconclusive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divan said that AIQ seats were carved out by the Supreme Court in 2007, when it permitted reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. He submitted that OBC and EWS reservation in the AIQ category cannot be made by an executive order as this would go against judicial decisions and deprive general category students of nearly 3,500 seats in government medical colleges.

Datar submitted that the three-member Committee report does not show what exercise was carried out prior to settling the income cutoff for EWS at ₹8 lakh per annum.

Interventions were also filed by pro-reservation quota groups and individuals. Supporting OBC quota in NEET-PG, senior advocate P Wilson told the court that he represents the voice of OBCs, who secured a favourable order from the Madras high court, which was later upheld by the top court. The court agreed to hear the intervention applications on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}