NEET-PG exam to now be conducted on May 21

Following multiple representations from medical doctors and concerns raised by students, the date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduation (NEET-PG) 2022 has been revised, said an official familiar with the matter on Friday.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE), that conducts the exam on behalf of the Union health ministry, will now carry out the entrance test on May 21, 2022.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and was conveyed to NBE executive director M Bajpai, said an official familiar with the developments.

The exam was originally scheduled for March 12. But, owing to concerns raised by aspirants regarding a clash with NEET-PG 2021 counselling dates, the ministry decided to rework the dates.

“Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. Z-28011/68/2021-MEC dated 03.02.2022, the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 examination which was earlier notified to be held on 12th March 2022 stands rescheduled. 2. The NEET-PG 2022 shall now be conducted on 21st May 2022 (09:00 AM to 12:30 PM) (sic),” read the NBE notice.

The NBE also announced that the online submission of applications for the post graduate entrance exam, earlier notified to be closed on February 4, has now been extended till March 25.

“…a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination date i.e. 12.03.22 as published in information bulletin by NBE since it is clashing with the NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022. Keeping the above facts in view, the HFM (health minister) has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision made by HFM may be complied with…,” read letter of B Srinivas, ADG (medical education) from the health ministry. The result is likely to be declared by June 20, 2022.

The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a plea on the exam postponement on Friday. The plea was filed on January 25 by six MBBS students, who had approached the apex court as several aspirants were falling short of fulfilling multiple requirements. However, many weren’t satisfied with the fresh date saying it didn’t serve the purpose as many would have their internship on till May 31, 2022. The Supreme Court will hear the case on February 8, 2022.