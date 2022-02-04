NEET-PG: SC to next hear plea seeking extension of internship deadline on Feb 8

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing on February 8 a plea filed by MBBS students seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held on March 12 for admissions to post-graduate medical courses.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it has come to know in the afternoon that they have postponed the examination for of six to eight weeks.

Also read | Health ministry postpones NEET-PG exam by 6-8 weeks ahead of SC hearing

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the six students who have filed the petition, said postponement of the exam by six-eight weeks only impacted the larger relief sought by the petitioners, but some issues still remain. He said the last date for filling the application for the students has been fixed February 4.

The bench said, “We can always extend the deadline but we would like to hear the other side also”.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who too appeared for the students, suggested that the court take up the matter on February 8 at 2pm.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on next Tuesday, February 8.

