NEET-PG, UG medical courses: SC allows Centre to go ahead with counselling

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to go ahead with the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET-PG and undergraduate (UG) medical courses. It upheld the government’s decision to introduce a 27% Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota within the all-India quota (AIQ) seats. For this year, it permitted the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) within the general category to be applied based on the criteria laid down in January 2019.

The court said it will be reviewing the criteria for EWS reservation as laid down by a three-member committee headed by former finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey in March when the batch of petitions challenging the introduction of EWS quota in NEET-PG AIQ seats by a circular in July 2021 will be heard.

The court’s interim order came after the Centre sought an urgent hearing on the batch of petitions in view of the stir by resident doctors demanding counselling to be held at the earliest. As counselling was stuck, the first-year PG medical students could not be admitted. It had a cascading effect on the medical workforce as the first-year PG resident doctors constitute 33% of the medical workforce. The resident doctors’ association also intervened in the proceedings before the court and demanded early counselling in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Many resident doctors were down with Covid-19 and in four months, the final year batch would graduate.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and AS Bopanna passed the interim order given the urgency and that counselling has to be held in the national interest.

On July 29, the Centre introduced the 27% OBC and 10% EWS quota within the 15% of the AIQ seats in NEET-UG and 50% of the AIQ seats in NEET-PG.

On the EWS criteria, as the court raised doubts over whether a uniform income criterion of ₹8 lakh can be applied throughout the country, the bench said, “The resolution of this issue will take some time. We accept the recommendation of the Pandey Committee that the January 17, 2019 notification be applied for the current academic year so that admissions are not dislocated. Counselling be conducted as per July 29, 2021 order.”

The bench said the validity of criteria suggested by the Pandey Committee would prospectively be subject to the final decision in these petitions.

The petitions were filed in August last year and the court sought clarification from the Centre on the applicability of the EWS reservation available to general category with family income under ₹8 lakh and excluded persons with agricultural land over 5 acre and residential assets over 1000 square feet. The criteria will apply for counselling in NEET-PG and UG courses for this year’s admissions.