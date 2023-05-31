Trade, transit and energy top agenda for Nepal PM’s India visit

The inauguration of some railway facilities and forward movement on transit power trade with Bangladesh are expected to be among the outcomes of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s four-day visit to India beginning Wednesday.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal (left) will meet PM Narendra Modi (right) on Thursday (File Photo)

Dahal, who will arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon for his first visit since becoming prime minister last December, is also expected to present a wish list to the Indian side, including the opening of more air routes to Indian cities and greater cooperation in the power sector, people familiar with the matter said.

Several agreements are expected to be signed when Dahal holds talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday. Dahal is also expected to ted to meet President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit DovalSeveral Indian ministers and officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Ajit Doval, and Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kawatra.

Dahal will visit Indore in Madhya Pradesh on June 2 to study the city’s cleanliness and waste management initiatives before returning to Kathmandu the following day.

Dahal and Modi are expected to remotely inaugurate a railway yard at Biratnagar in Nepal and the Jaynagar-Janakpur rail link that has been expanded to Bijalpura, the people said. The Nepalese side is expected to press India for the opening of new air routes, specifically, new air entry points for international flights, the people said.

The two sides are also expected to make forward movement on the issue of transit power trade by Nepal via Indian territory, especially the sale of power to Bangladesh, the people said. Some understandings and agreements in the field of energy are expected to be finalised during the talks on Thursday.

Nepal and Bangladesh have been pressing India to allow transit power trade. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina raised the matter of importing power from Nepal and Bhutan through India during her visit to New Delhi last September. The issue also figured in Nepal foreign minister Narayan Prakash Saud’s visit to Dhaka in mid-May, when he urged Bangladeshi companies to invest in his country’s hydropower sector.

Dahal said ahead of his departure that he will try to secure a stable market for electricity produced in Nepal.

“As there was no big market for electricity, we could not produce more power and this has deterred big investors from coming to Nepal. So during the visit, we will try to ensure a stable market for Nepali electricity in India,” Dahal was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

“History will remember us if we can open an electricity trade route with Bangladesh...The other items [on the] agenda are finalisation of the trade and transit agreements and finding a solution to the border dispute,” he said.

Saud told a news conference on Tuesday that Nepal will explore the possibility of further Indian investments in the hydropower sector and seek “India’s permission for energy trade with Bangladesh”.

Saud also said Nepal is keen to amend and consolidate an existing transit treaty. “We have an open border with India and we are doing trade with third countries and China via Indian ports and territory, so we need to incorporate some new provisions in the transit treaty,” he said.

Pointing to Nepal’s huge trade deficit with India and the need to update certain non-reciprocal arrangements in bilateral trade, Saud said: “We need to remove the provision of anti-dumping so that Nepali agricultural products, including jute products, can reach Indian markets.”

