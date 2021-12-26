‘Never said farm laws will be brought again’: Agriculture minister

Union agriculture minister on Sunday clarified that the government was not planning to bring back the contentious farm laws, which were recently repealed. He said that the Congress party was spreading rumours to cover up its failures.

In a tweet on Sunday, Tomar said, “The government has no plans of bringing back the farm laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to withdraw the agricultural reform laws to keep the honour of the farmers. The Congress is spreading rumours to cover up its own failures. The farmers should be beware of this.”

While speaking at an event on Friday in Nagpur, the minister hinted that the farm laws could be reintroduced drawing sharp criticism from the opposition. He had said that the government took a step back and will “move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone”.

At the event, Tomar said, “We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws, which were a big reform... But the government is not disappointed. We took a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone. And if the backbone is strengthened, the country will get stronger.”

His comments drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday, “The agriculture minister has insulted Modi’s apology — it is highly condemnable. If the anti-agro-farming steps are taken again, then there will be annadata satyagraha again...”

On November 19, while apologising to the country, Prime Minister Modi announced that his government would withdraw the three laws, against which farmers were protesting at the borders of the national capital and other parts of the country for over a year.

On November 29, both houses of Parliament passed the farm laws repeal bill.