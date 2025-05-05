Neville Tuli’s back, and he wants to teach us about India’s heritage

Back in 2006, at a modern and contemporary Indian art sale by Sotheby’s auction house in London, a bidding war over a work by Francis Newton Souza drove up the Goan modernist’s work to over 600,000 pounds ($1.1 million). The underbidder who lost out was Neville Tuli, whose paddle became a topic of conversation in subsequent news articles. An auctioneer himself, he went on to bring home five miniatures, a work by a mid-19th century Belgian painter, as well as a Ram Kumar and an untitled Akbar Padamsee. His morning’s expenditure was a handsome 663,000 pounds ($1.25 million), The Art Newspaper reported. Neville Tuli

Tuli, now in his 60s, has been a contentious figure in the Indian art scene ever since he set up The Tuli Foundation for Holistic Education & Art (HEART) in 1995. In 2000, he started Osian’s Connoisseurs of Art Private Limited (OCA) in Mumbai. His aim, he once told a journalist, was to create “the greatest arts and culture institution in the world”. He authored a book on Contemporary Indian art, held large exhibitions of not only art but also film memorabilia, with society’s who’s who in attendance, and conducted auctions. He also collected widely, from Hollywood memorabilia to Japanese Samurai masks and modern Indian artists as well as contemporary Indian art. Over the course of the following decade, he established an archiving, research and documentation centre, a wealth management service, an art authentication and valuation service, a film festival, an art journal, and even sponsored a team in Durand Cup Football. In 2006, OCA launched Osian’s Art Fund that was, at one time, valued at ₹100 crore.

However, by 2013, Tuli had lost much of the goodwill, art and money he had accumulated in the past decade. There were several reasons for this. The Art Fund crashed during the global recession of 2008 and forced Tuli to contend with a liquidity crisis and an angry crowd of influential stakeholders and litigious investors; he faced criticism for scaling up his organisation too fast, and for driving up the price of modern and contemporary art indiscriminately. In 2013, the Securities Exchange Board of India ordered the Art Fund to be closed. A few years later, prominent scholars and gallerists questioned the provenance of some of the works of an Osian’s auction in New Delhi. Tuli denied all charges of inauthenticity at the time. But by then, he had sold his home in Mumbai and moved to Delhi and relative obscurity.

“I needed space with gardens and animals. I realized that I was totally ignorant of the Internet. At one point of time, I was totally against an artwork becoming a thumbnail. I thought it was a desecration of the aesthetics of the art object,” Tuli said.

That is no longer the case. On April 30, he launched tuliresearchcentre.org, part of what he claims is “the world’s single largest knowledge base on the last 250 years of India”. The website named after his new organisation registered in 2023 — Tuli Research Institute of India Studies (TRIS)— carries information about different aspects of Indian art, culture and heritage, divided across 16 research categories “to create the first framework for India Studies,” Tuli said.

“By September 30, the website’s intention is to provide a platform where we truly understand why we are who we are, why we have our values, and stand up for the things we do. [The website will have information on] the finest objects that our country has produced, whether it be a book, film, artwork, monument, automobile, print, poster or photograph, each of which serves as important markers in developing the infrastructure and ecosystem for civilization, over the last 200 years,” Tuli said.

Comprising hundreds of visuals, the site allows viewers to structure their exploration through modules that have been created along the lines of an academic syllabus. The topics on offer right now are eclectic — The Sensual Discipline within Creativity, The Changing Smile of Childhood and its Second Coming, Uncertainty — as are the references within each subject. For instance, the Economics of Art and Cultural Industry, makes connections across fields from mid-century Hindi cinema to colonial painters. The master-lists of these references have been built over 30 years, Tuli said.

“I came back to India with one objective and only one objective. How to change what I thought was a deeply mediocre, totally unjust educational framework that did not give access to everyone or generate any joy or possess the quality which great learning and knowledge gives,” said Tuli.

Such encyclopediac ventures, at least on Indian art and cultural heritage, are far and few in between. MAP, a private museum in Bengaluru, runs the MAP Academy which offers a digital resource on the history of art in south Asia. Run by Abhishek Poddar, the resource was launched in 2022. Sahapedia, another venture started in 2011, remains an open resource on Indian and South Asian cultural histories.

For someone who was once critiqued for the lack of transparency in his dealings — at one point, the price of artworks that the OCA Art Fund tracked, were based on an Art Index created and managed by OCA and a financial daily — the agenda driving Tuli’s latest venture has more connection to his past than he might care to admit.

In 2011, long after the market crash, an Indian Express article quoted Tuli saying that he was only interested to work on the digitisation of a knowledge base of Indian art. His firm had also purchased land in central Mumbai, where the single-screen theatre Minerva, stood, with the aim of building a museum and exhibition space. He called it Osianama, and started a website as a precursor. However, the land went to IDBI bank towards repayment of Osian’s debt.

The TRIS website seems to be the culmination of this effort to build a repository of knowledge. And true to style, Tuli promises it will expand as he adds other subjects.