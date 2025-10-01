‘New builder of world’: Israel envoy says India can aid infrastructure in Palestine

Israel’s ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday thanked the Modi government for supporting US President Donald Trump’s peace plan that seeks to end the nearly two-year-long Gaza war, adding that peace and stability in the larger West Asian region could pave the way for India to build infrastructure in Israel as well as Palestine. Reuven Azar (HT)

New Delhi has a lot to bring to the table when it comes to economic activity, Azar said, calling India “the new builder of the world.”

“As you are building India, we want you to build our region as well and you are capable of doing it. Only two or three weeks ago, we had a delegation here that approached Indian companies to come and play a role in building infrastructure in Israel. They could easily build infrastructure for the Palestinians as well,” the Israeli ambassador said at a press briefing.

His comments came a day after Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and unveiled a 20-point peace proposal to end the lingering conflict in Gaza.

Reacting to the development, Modi on Tuesday said it provides “a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace and development” in West Asia.

“We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace,” Modi wrote on X.

India has backed a two-State solution to resolve the decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict and bring lasting peace to the troubled region where war erupted again after Hamas militants launched an audacious assault against Israel on October 7, 2023 and the West Asian nation responded with a massive bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza.

To be sure, Hamas is still reviewing the peace plan and has not responded to it. If both sides agree, Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release; and after all of them are freed, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners along with 1,700 Gazans who were detained after October 7.

“This peace plan has international backing, it has the backing of Muslim countries and it has the backing of PM Modi. It gives us hope that this international consensus will take us forward on a path of reconstruction and...deradicalisation. The economic success of Israel is something we can share with the Palestinians…But if Hamas rejects the peace plan, we will continue with the military campaign until Hamas is completely removed from the Gaza strip. We can either do this diplomatically, but if not, we will have to do it militarily,” Azar said.