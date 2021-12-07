New cluster emerges as 101 test positive in Karnataka school

A total of 101 people, including 90 students of a school in Chikkamagaluru district tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said on Monday.

The new cluster has been identified at Jawahar Navodaya School at Seegodu near Balehonnur. A sample of 418 people, including students and staff, were tested after three students and four staff members had contracted Covid-19 on Friday, health department officials said.

All students at the schools are asymptomatic, said the officials, who added that all measures have been taken to monitor them.

The incident comes days after a medical college in Dharwad turned into a hotspot with over 84students testing positive for Covid-19 after attending a cultural event. Following this, similar clusters were reported in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Hassan and Mysuru districts.

“The infected students and employees have been quarantined in a part of the hostel. The school has classes 1 to 12, with more than 450 resident students on the rolls. Both teaching and non-teaching employees will stay on the campus,” said Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner KN Ramesh.

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh on Monday said the deputy commissioner is personally monitoring the situation at Jawahar Navodaya School. He has organised for ambulances and additional medical staff if needed, said the minister.

The minister also said that the government is ready to close schools if Covid-19 cases in the state see an increase. Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said that the government is open to cancelling examinations and closing schools, however, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), who are closing monitoring the coronavirus in the state has not recommended such requirement, he added.

“We will not backtrack if a need arises to stop exams and schools. However, in the present situation, all the experts think there is no problem. If required, we will stop the exams. However, the Standard Operating Procedure is maintained very strictly in the exams because we make sitting arrangements maintaining physical distance,” said the minister.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Nagesh said that the Covid clusters have been reported in residential schools in the state, and other schools have reported no such clusters. “We have not reported any cases in standard 1 to 10. One case was a report in a PU (Pre-university) college, and rest, including the clusters reported yesterday (Sunday), are in residential schools,” he said.

Regarding the cases in residential schools, the minister said that he has called for a meeting with the principal secretary of the education department. “We will discuss what new steps have to be taken to control the cases in residential schools. I have also spoken to deputy commissioner’s some districts regarding the same. Also, senior education department officials have been asked to visit residential schools in their jurisdiction and take stock of the situation,” he said.

Nagesh asked people not to panic as it will impact the academic activities of children. “There is no need for people to panic because this year, we started regular schools after a year of lockdown. In case schools are shut again, then it will be difficult to bring back children to the classes,” Nagesh said.

He, however, assured parents that the education department will take stringent measures in case it is felt that the Covid-19 situation is going to impact children’s health.

The statement comes as several private schools have suspended offline classes due to an increase in the number of clusters in educational institutes and the scare over the new variant, the office-bearers of the schools’ association said.

M Srinivasan, president of Management of Independent CBSE Schools’ Association (MICSA), Karnataka, said that over half of their member schools that had resumed offline classes have reverted to offline classes. “There is a fear among parents, so these schools have gone back to online teaching and they are also holding their exams online,” he said.

