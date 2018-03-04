 New Delhi bound United Airlines flight diverted to London due to medical emergency | india news | Hindustan Times
New Delhi bound United Airlines flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

The flight was diverted to London’s Heathrow Airport because of a medical issue on board, the airline said.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2018 22:32 IST
The flight was travelling to Delhi from New York.
The flight was travelling to Delhi from New York.(AP File Photo)

A major US airline, the United Airlines flight on Sunday with 266 passengers and 15 crew members onboard diverted its New Delhi bound flight to London’s Heathrow Airport due to medical emergency.

“Our team at London Heathrow Airport is providing assistance to customers of United flight 82 (New York/ Newark to Delhi) which diverted to London Heathrow Airport because of a medical issue on board. The flight now has been cancelled due to the crew reaching their maximum duty time,” the statement from the airlines read.

“We are providing hotel accommodation for our customers, and making arrangements for them to complete their journeys tomorrow. We have apologised to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” the statement added.

United Airlines commonly referred to as United is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

