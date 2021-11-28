New employment policy may lay down job targets

A proposed national employment policy could lay down job targets across sectors and recommend measures to boost segments with potential for mass employment, officials with knowledge of the development said.

An expert committee panel being set up to draft the country’s first jobs policy will draw on data and evidence from five ongoing national employment surveys. It will likely have broad representation from industry, ministries, including labour, skill development, commerce and agriculture, as well as experts and economists, according to plans afoot at the labour ministry.

The draft employment policy will draw upon extensive studies of the labour market and factor in the impact of the pandemic on shifts in employment patterns, one of the officials said.

The panel will also include officials from the department for promotion of industry and internal trade and will hold cross-sector consultations, a second official said. Both requested anonymity.

The expert committee is also expected to lay down sector-specific investment plans to boost jobs in sectors that depend on a large workforce, such as textiles. It will also recommend measures to strengthen the gig economy

Five ongoing surveys of the labour markets will help formulate policies for both formal and informal segments of the economy. They will also help design social security measures for workers, including those employed in the gig economy.

The surveys are critical as they will provide insights into the employment and socioeconomic condition of migrants and other informal workers.

Union labour minister Bupender Yadav last week rolled out the country’s first survey of domestic workers, the latest among a group of five national jobs enumeration campaigns aimed at discerning data on the country’s vast informal workforce that will feed the national employment policy.

The survey for domestic workers is among five national jobs surveys that will be conducted periodically and provide crucial data for an upcoming national employment policy being planned by the Narendra Modi government, another official said, requesting anonymity.

In September, the government had released the results of the first All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES) for the April-June 2021 quarter.

Along with the latest survey, the AQEES is part of four other annual surveys conducted by the labour bureau. These are the All-India Survey of Migrant Workers, All-India Survey of Domestic Workers, All-India Survey of Employment Generated by Professionals and All-India Survey of Employment Generated in the Transport Sector.

India lacks an official short-term, high-frequency jobs data and the AQEES is meant to fill the critical gap. Economists usually depend on the Periodic Labour Force Survey, a government jobs survey, or data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private data firm.

India’s unemployment rate in October 2021 rose to 7.75% from a three-month low of 6.86% in September 2021, according to latest data from CMIE.